Marlboro Crash Leaves Thousands Without Power

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Marlboro First Aid & Rescue Squad
Marlboro First Aid & Rescue Squad Photo Credit: Marlboro First Aid & Rescue Squad

About 2,000 Marlboro residents were without power on Tuesday after a serious car crash, authorities said.

First responders were called to Texas and Greenwood roads about 8:15 a.m to rescue a trapped driver, Marlboro police said. There were no immediate details on the driver's injuries.

Live wires dangled on top of the vehicle, which left thousands of neighborhood homes without electricity as of 10 a.m., according to initial reports. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

