Marlboro Crash Leaves Thousands Without Power

About 2,000 Marlboro residents were without power on Tuesday after a serious car crash, authorities said.

First responders were called to Texas and Greenwood roads about 8:15 a.m to rescue a trapped driver, Marlboro police said. There were no immediate details on the driver's injuries.

Live wires dangled on top of the vehicle, which left thousands of neighborhood homes without electricity as of 10 a.m., according to initial reports.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.