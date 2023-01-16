Man Shoots At Rideshare Driver After Kids Accidentally Set Off Car Alarm In Howell: Prosecutor

The 44-year-old man began shooting at a rideshare driver who had arrived to pick up his girlfriend's son's friends after they accidentally triggered his car alarm in Howell, authorities said.

The juveniles were sitting in Pietro Ventricelli's car in his girlfriend's Carrie Drive home, waiting for their rideshare driver around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

When the vehicle pulled up, the juveniles got out of Ventricelli's car, tripping the alarm, Santiago said. That's when Ventricelli came running outsdie with a handgun and began firing at the Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, hitting it three times, the prosecutor said.

The driver was able to leave without any injuries to anyone within the vehicle.

Ventricelli was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, and two weapons offenses.

For anyone who may have witnessed the incident, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443 or Howell Township Police Department Detective Ryan Jackson at 732-938-4575.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Luciano.

