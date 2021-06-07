Man Found Stabbed On Jersey Shore Boardwalk, Reports Say

Police and EMS crews were called on a report of a person suffering from multiple stab wounds on a Jersey Shore boardwalk, authorities said.

The stabbing reportedly occurred late Tuesday afternoon near 4th Avenue in Asbury Park, according to initial reports.

An unidentified victim was being taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, reports said.

The man apparently may have stabbed himself repeatedly on the boardwalk, according to an unconfirmed report.

