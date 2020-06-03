Man Critical After Asbury Park Shooting, Teen Suspects In Custody

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Police responded to the sound of gunshots Tuesday night at the Asbury Park Village housing complex on Atkins Avenue, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Local police found a 19 year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m., according to Christopher Swendeman, the county prosecutor's spokesman.

EMS transported the victim, who has not been identified, to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, Swendeman said.

Shortly after the shooting, officers apprehended two suspects, ages 18 and 19, who are currently in custody, he said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Patrick Petruzziello of the county prosecutor's office at 732-431-7160 or Asbury Park Detective Dillon Gourley at 732-774-1300 .

Or, you call 1-800-671-4400 , visit MonmouthCountyCrimeStoppers.com or use the free "P3 Tips" mobile app available on iOS and Android platforms.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.