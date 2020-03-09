Long Branch Trio Busted On Drug Charges

Detectives busted a Monmouth County trio on drug charges, seizing cocaine, heroin and pot along with $3,000 in proceeds, authorities said.

Anthony Vamvas, 28, and Alek Quinones, 25, were both charged with possession and distribution, while Laryssa Rodriguez, 21, of Neptune Township, was charged with possession after a search of their homes and vehicles, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Vamvas sold cocaine he kept in Rodriguez's apartment to Quinones, the prosecutor said.

Tips can be made to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400 ; texting “MONMOUTH” plus the tip to 274637 ; or emailing tips to www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

