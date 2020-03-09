Contact Us
Long Branch Trio Busted On Drug Charges

Jon Craig
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of three people on multiple drug charges.
Detectives busted a Monmouth County trio on drug charges, seizing cocaine, heroin and pot along with $3,000 in proceeds, authorities said.

Anthony Vamvas, 28, and Alek Quinones, 25, were both charged with possession and distribution, while Laryssa Rodriguez, 21, of Neptune Township, was charged with possession after a search of their homes and vehicles, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Vamvas sold cocaine he kept in Rodriguez's apartment to Quinones, the prosecutor said.

Tips can be made to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400 ; texting “MONMOUTH” plus the tip to 274637 ; or emailing tips to www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

