Lakewood Bicyclist, 27, Arrested For Shooting 4-Year-Old Girl In Asbury Park, Prosecutor Says

A 27-year-old man from Lakewood has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 4-year-old girl from Asbury Park seriously injured, authorities said.

Sciaire N. Jackson has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said on Thursday.

At about 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, a toddler was shot while sitting outside her apartment with other family members on Boston Way, Gramiccioni said.

Jackson rode up on a bicycle and began firing a handgun at several people near the apartment, Gramiccioni said.

A stray bullet struck the girl in the upper thigh, breaking her femur bone and requiring surgery, he said.

The child was playing outside and was not the intended target, Gramiccioni said.

A second person returned gunfire at Jackson, the prosecutor said. That shooter has not been identified.

Asbury Park and Lakewood police assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective William Anton of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Dillon Gourley at 732-774-1300.

If convicted of attempted murder, Gramaccioni said that Jackson faces up to 20 years in state prison.

