KNOW THEM? Police Seek ID For 4 Suspects In String Of Monmouth County Car Burglaries

State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying four suspects in a string of car burglaries in Monmouth County.

The suspects were caught on surveillance footage rummaging through the interior compartments and taking items from several vehicles in Millstone Township between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, state police said.

The suspects may have arrived in a dark-colored SUV with an unknown license plate, police said.

The suspects are also wanted in connection to three motor vehicle thefts in Millstone during the same time period, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Troop "C" Hamilton Station at 609-584-5000 ext 5297. Anonymous tips are welcome.

“We would like to remind the public to always lock your car doors, never leave valuables inside of your car, and never leave your keys in the car,” state police said.

