Jersey Shore Pair Sentenced For Sharing Child Pornography: Prosecutor

A pair of men from the Jersey Shore has been sentenced on various child pornography and endangerment charges, authorities said.

John V. Catalano, 36, of Freehold, was sentenced to five years in a New Jersey State Prison, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Liinskey.

Catalano was indicted in 2019 for distributing over 25 images of child sexual abuse and possessing child pornography, Linskey said.

The Indictments were returned following an investigation by the MCPO ICAC Task Force.

The second sentencing involved Barton Cross-Tierney 2nd, 32, of Ocean Township, Linskey said. He received three years in state prison for child endangerment and three years for exhibiting obscenity to a minor, the prosecutor said. These two sentences will run concurrently.

In December 2018, a juvenile girl contacted the FBI tipline and reported that she had engaged in an inappropriate online relationship with an adult male from Ocean with the Discord username “Barton Cross.” An investigation revealed that Barton Cross committed sexual acts while in a video chat with the juvenile victim, Linskey said. Further investigation revealed the Barton Cross was in communication with another juvenile victim on Discord. He also engaged in sexual acts while in a video chat with that juvenile victim, she said.

A subsequent investigation conducted by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit, the Ocean Township Police department, members of the ICAC Task Force, and the FBI determined “Barton Cross” to be Barton C. Cross-Tierney, in Ocean Township, Linskey said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.