HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police Issue Missing Persons Alert For Hamilton Teenager

Hamilton police have issued a missing person alert for 19-year-old Zachary Dunn.
Hamilton police have issued a missing person alert for 19-year-old Zachary Dunn. Photo Credit: Hamilton Police Department

Hamilton Township Police Department issued a missing persons alert on Monday for a teenage boy.

According to the alert, 19-year-old Zachary R. Dunn was initially reported missing by a family member on March 10.

Dunn was last known to have contact with Amtrak Police in the Philadelphia area on Feb. 20. He may have been traveling to Maryland, police said in a statement.

Dunn is described as a black male, 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, black track pants and a black backpack.

Members of the public with any information about Dunn's whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Thomas Clugsten at (609) 581-4027 or tclugsten@hamiltonpd.org, or call the Hamilton Police Department at (609)581-4000.

