Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Freehold Police Seek Public's Help In Fatal Head-On Crash

Jon Craig
Freehold police responded to the fatal crash
Freehold police responded to the fatal crash Photo Credit: Facebook/ Freehold police

Police in Monmouth County are seeking witnesses of a head-on crash that killed a Toms River woman on Sunday afternoon. 

The 85-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene of the crash, Freehold Township police said,

The driver of the other vehicle was a 42-year-old man from Freehold Township who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The serious motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Monmouth Road and Ely Harmony Road at 1:44 p.m., police said.

Sunday's crash remains under investigation, police said.

Witnesses to the fatal crash are urged to call Police Officer Kevin Cherney at 732-462-7908 ext. 6220 or Detective Richard Hudak at 732-294-5135.

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

