Foot Stuck In Snowblower In Monmouth County

First responders were called to a home in Monmouth County on a report of a foot stuck in a snowblower, authorities said.

Firefighters from Millstone helped extricate the patient's foot from the machine at 43 Carrs Tavern Road in Millstone about 4 p.m. on Monday, initial reports said.

The victim suffered "serious trauma" and was taken by EMS crews to an area hospital, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

