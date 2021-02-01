Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Foot Stuck In Snowblower In Monmouth County

Jon Craig
A man pushes a snowblower.
A man pushes a snowblower. Photo Credit: Daily Voice/ Donna Christopher

First responders were called to a home in Monmouth County on a report of a foot stuck in a snowblower, authorities said. 

Firefighters from Millstone helped extricate the patient's foot from the machine at 43 Carrs Tavern Road in Millstone about 4 p.m. on Monday, initial reports said. 

The victim suffered "serious trauma" and was taken by EMS crews to an area hospital, reports said. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

