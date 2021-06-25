Contact Us
First Responders Called To Serious 4-Vehicle Crash In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a multiple-vehicle crash in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Four cars were involved in the Monmouth County collision about 5 p.m. Friday, initial reports said. The crash occurred near 331 County Road 559 in Upper Freehold, reports said.

A local fire chief had requested a medevac helicopter airlift for one of the crash victims who was "on the ground," according to an unconfirmed report at 5:25 p.m. 

A crash victim was being taken to an area hospital by an EMS crew about 5:50 p.m., reports said.

Firefighers were called to wash down the crash scene, reports said. 

New Jersey State troopers were called to investigate the crash scene.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

