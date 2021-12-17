Ex-Uber, Lyft Driver Convicted Of Stalking 14-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

A 43-year-old man who formerly worked as an Uber and Lyft driver has been found guilty of stalking a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.

Shyam Gurung, formerly of Jersey City, was convicted by a Monmouth County Jury of fourth-degree stalking, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

This week's conviction followed a weeklong trial and two days of deliberations, Linskey said.

A May 2017 investigation led by Hazlet police found that Gurung allegedly drove his black Infiniti sedan to Hazlet Middle School on multiple occasions in order to see the victim, the prosecutor said.

On one occasion, Gurung approached the teenager as she walked home from school and told her that she was “pretty,” indicating that he followed her every day, Linskey said.

Less than a week later, Gurung was observed waiting across the street from the school as the victim began walking home, she said. He was arrested shortly thereafter.

Gurung is scheduled to be sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Vincent Falcetano on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Convictions on fourth-degree crimes are punishable by terms ranging from probation to 18 months in state prison.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings handled the case.

