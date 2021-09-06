Ex-Asbury Park Hotel Manager Indicted In $486K Theft, Prosecutor Says

A former manager of three Asbury Park hotels has been indicted for stealing nearly a half-million dollars from the business, authorities said.

Larry Dembrun, 41, of Montclair in Essex County was indicted on one count of second-degree theft, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Dembrun was arrested in September by Asbury Park police and Monmouth County detectives., she said.

The Monmouth County Grand Jury indictment alleges that Dembrun stole more than $486,000 while working as a general manager of the Asbury Hotel, Asbury Lanes, and the Asbury Ocean Club, all located in Asbury Park, Linskey said.

Dembrun was fired from his hotel manager's job after the theft was discovered during a routine audit, according to earlier news reports.

Investigators estimated that Dembrun stole more than $486,000 between January of 2018 and June of 2020, Linskey said.

Stolen money was used to pay personal credit card expenses and make unauthorized payments to other hotel employees, the prosecutor said.

If convicted, Dembrun faces up to 10 years in state prison, she said.

Assistant Prosecutor Diane Aifer is handling the case.

