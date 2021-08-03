Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Eatontown Man Ejected, Killed In Ocean Township Rollover Crash

Cecilia Levine
Township of Ocean Police
Township of Ocean Police Photo Credit: Township of Ocean Police

An Eatontown man died in a rollover crash over the weekend in Ocean Township, police said.

Isaiah D. Calderon-Coleman was behind the wheel of a 2014 Jeep that overturned to NJ-18 near Deal Road around 10:20 p.m. on March 6, local police said.

Calderon-Coleman was ejected and later died of his injuries police said.

The crash in under investigation by the Ocean Township Police Traffic Safety Bureau. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information is asked to contact Ofc Ryan Krug at 732-531-1800.

