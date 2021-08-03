Eatontown Man Ejected, Killed In Ocean Township Rollover Crash

An Eatontown man died in a rollover crash over the weekend in Ocean Township, police said.

Isaiah D. Calderon-Coleman was behind the wheel of a 2014 Jeep that overturned to NJ-18 near Deal Road around 10:20 p.m. on March 6, local police said.

Calderon-Coleman was ejected and later died of his injuries police said.

The crash in under investigation by the Ocean Township Police Traffic Safety Bureau.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information is asked to contact Ofc Ryan Krug at 732-531-1800.

