Driver Ejected, Critically Injured In Route 36 Eatontown Crash

Cecilia Levine
Eatontown EMS
Eatontown EMS Photo Credit: Eatontown EMS Facebook photo

One person remained hospitalized in critical condition the morning after a Saturday night crash in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The driver was heading westbound on Route 36 when they lost control and struck the shopping center at 53 Route 36 around 11 p.m., borough police said.

The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected, police said.

Eatontown EMS took the victim to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition, police said.

The driver's identity had not yet been released.

