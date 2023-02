There was a crash with injuries reported on Route 35 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3 southbound north of Route 537 (Tinton Avenue) in Eatontown, the New Jersey Department of Transporation reported.

The right lane of two lanes was shut down, 511nj.org reported.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.