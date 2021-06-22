Central Jersey Motorist Trapped, Airlifted After Vehicle Flips

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious crash in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The Tuesday afternoon crash occurred in Manalapan Township, Monmouth County, according to initial reports.

The vehicle had overturned onto its roof on Taylors Mills Road, trapping at least one occupant, reports said.

An unconfirmed report said one of the vehicle's occupants was unconscious on the ground and one was still trapped shortly after noon.

A medevac helicopter was called to airlift at least one of the crash victims to a hospital, reports said.

