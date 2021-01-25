Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Breaking News: Manahawkin Woman, 20, Dead In Horrific Garden State Parkway Crash
Central Jersey First Responders Called To Car-Pedestrian Crash

Jon Craig
Main Street in Keansburg
Main Street in Keansburg Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after noon on Monday in the 300 block of Main Street in Keansburg, according to initial reports.

The injured pedestrian was reportedly in the roadway awaiting medical assistance. No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

