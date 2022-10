A car fire closed one lane of the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 on the parkway northbound north of Exit 117 in Aberdeen Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

One of three right lanes was blocked, the DOT said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.