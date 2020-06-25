Bronx Foursome Foiled By Central Jersey Woman, 77, In 'Grandparent Scam'

Three men and a woman from the Bronx were arrested after calling a 77-year-old woman from Monmouth County to say her grandson needed bail money, authorities said.

After the caller told the elderly woman that people would come pick up the money at her house -- and that she shouldn’t tell anyone -- the unidentified senior citizen called her grandson to confirm he had not been arrested, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen J. Levy said in a statement Wednesday.

The grandmother then went to police headquarters to report the attempted scam and Marlboro officers arrested the foursome when they came to get paid, the sergeant said.

Kelvin Miguel, 24, was charged with theft by deception. Juan Mendez, 23; Brenda Del Rosario, 19; and Carlos Lizardoherrera, 24, all were charged with conspiracy to commit theft by deception, he said. They were issued a summons and released.

Marlboro officers involved in the investigation included Det. Lt. Joseph Tomazic, Det. Sgt. David Glenny, Det. Edward Ungrady, Patrol Sgt. Javier Garguillo, Patrolman Taylor Rounds and Patrolman Christopher VanCuren.

Marlboro police, in the statement, reminded all residents, especially senior citizens to be vigilant and skeptical of scams of this nature. If you do receive a call that you believe to be a

scam, please contact your local police department immediately.

