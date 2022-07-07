Contact Us
Barricaded NJ Driver Tased After Threatening Staten Island Police With Box Cutter: Report

NYPD
NYPD Photo Credit: NYPD

A 20-year-old woman from Monmouth County was tased and arrested on Staten Island after barricading herself in a car with a box cutter, the Staten Island Advance reports. 

Diana Prokopenko, of Freehold, was on the side of Korean War Veterans Parkway in Huguenot on Wednesday, July 6 when she menaced police, the outlet said, citing an NYPD spokesman. 

Prokopenko faces charges of resisting arrest, menacing, obstructing governmental administration and possession of a weapon, the spokesman said.

Click here for the complete story by the Staten Island Advance. 

