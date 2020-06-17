Authorities: Middletown Police Officer Filed Fake Accident Report

A Middletown police officer filed a false report after getting into an accident with his police cruiser, authorities said.

Thomas E. Foster, 33, of Keyport, has been charged with falsifying records, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement.

Foster was working near a road repair project on Cedar Avenue in Middletown on July 3, 2019, when an accident occurred. Foster filed a report claiming that while he was backing his patrol car out of a parking spot, he “contacted a telephone pole.". It was later discovered that Foster in fact backed the police cruiser into a parked pickup truck on Cedar Avenue, causing damage to both vehicles.

“Mr. Foster’s attempt to deceive his department by filing a false report violated the special trust afforded to him by his fellow officers and the public he serves," Gramiccioni said. "Especially now, the public should be reassured that our law enforcement officers are doing everything possible to uphold and enforce the law, not break it. This officer’s criminal behavior is not reflective of his department or the County law enforcement community,”

Middletown Police Chief R. Craig Weber said, “Dishonesty will never be tolerated within our department by any of our officers. The alleged conduct is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our agency and we strongly condemn the officer’s actions."

"We firmly believe that trust and integrity are the cornerstone of policing and the steps taken by this agency underscore the commitment of the Middletown Police Department to hold our police officers and one another to the highest professional and ethical standards," Weber said.

Citizens may report concerns via the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Corruption Tip Line – 855-7-UNJUST (855-786-5878) or email corruption@mcponj.org and write “Corruption/Misconduct Tip” in the subject line.

Foster is the 26th law enforcement officer criminally charged in Monmouth County since 2012, Gramiccioni said.

