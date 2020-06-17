Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Police: Thief Goes To, From Paterson In Vehicles Bergenfield Owners Left Running
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Middletown Police Officer Filed Fake Accident Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A Middletown police officer has been charged with falsifying an accident report.
A Middletown police officer has been charged with falsifying an accident report. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Middletown PD

A Middletown police officer filed a false report after getting into an accident with his police cruiser, authorities said.

Thomas E. Foster, 33, of Keyport, has been charged with falsifying records, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement.

Foster was working near a road repair project on Cedar Avenue in Middletown on July 3, 2019, when an accident occurred. Foster filed a report claiming that while he was backing his patrol car out of a parking spot, he “contacted a telephone pole.". It was later discovered that Foster in fact backed the police cruiser into a parked pickup truck on Cedar Avenue, causing damage to both vehicles.

“Mr. Foster’s attempt to deceive his department by filing a false report violated the special trust afforded to him by his fellow officers and the public he serves," Gramiccioni said. "Especially now, the public should be reassured that our law enforcement officers are doing everything possible to uphold and enforce the law, not break it. This officer’s criminal behavior is not reflective of his department or the County law enforcement community,” 

Middletown Police Chief R. Craig Weber  said, “Dishonesty will never be tolerated within our department by any of our officers. The alleged conduct is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our agency and we strongly condemn the officer’s actions."

"We firmly believe that trust and integrity are the cornerstone of policing and the steps taken by this agency underscore the commitment of the Middletown Police Department to hold our police officers and one another to the highest professional and ethical standards," Weber said.

Citizens may report concerns via the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Corruption Tip Line – 855-7-UNJUST (855-786-5878) or email corruption@mcponj.org and write “Corruption/Misconduct Tip” in the subject line.

Foster is the 26th law enforcement officer criminally charged in Monmouth County since 2012,  Gramiccioni said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.