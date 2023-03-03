Asbury Park Man Indicted For Killing Girlfriend's Poodle 'Bentley'

A 36-year-old man from Asbury Park has been indicted for beating his girlfriend's toy poodle "Bentley" to death, authorities said.

Nicholas C. Winter was charged with animal cruelty resulting in death, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago

A second dog named Sophia ran off but was later found, Santiago said.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on June 4, 2022, Asbury Park police responded to the 1400 block of Locust Drive on a report by a woman that her boyfriend had killed her dog.

Inside the residence, the responding officers found the deceased dog, a 12-year-old male named Bentley. The victim’s other dog, a 14-year-old female named Sophia, was reported missing, but found in the area several hours later.

An investigation led by Detective Anthony Houlis of the Asbury Park Police Department and Lt. Michael Magliozzo of the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) determined that Winter had earlier repeatedly texted his girlfriend, threatening the welfare of her dogs, while she was at work, Santiago said.

A necropsy performed on Bentley determined that he died due to blunt-force trauma to the head, neck, and body that ultimately resulted in a fatal traumatic brain injury, the prosecutor said

Winter was arrested and charged later in June 2022.

Convictions on third-degree criminal charges can be punishable by up to five years in state prison.

