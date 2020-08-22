AG: Barricaded Man Refusing To Drop Knife Tasered, Fatally Shot By Asbury Park Police

Asbury Park police tried negotiating with a 39-year-old man refusing to drop his knife for nearly an hour before tasering then fatally shooting him Friday evening, authorities said Saturday.

A woman was standing outside and the man had barricaded himself inside a home on the 900 block of 4th Avenue when police responded to reports of a loud domestic dispute around 9 p.m., State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The man opened the door of an upstairs apartment and brandished a knife several times as Monmouth County Sheriff's officers and local police tried negotiating with him through the door, Grewal said.

The man -- whose identity was not made public -- refused to drop the knife, despite repeated requests from police, Grewal said.

Authorities tried tasering the man, but that didn't work, and still -- he clutched his knife, the attorney general said.

At approximately 10:10 p.m., the man was shot and killed by an Asbury Park police officer, Grewal said.

Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, before EMS transported the man to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. The man was pronounced dead approximately 20 minutes later, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office, as is standard procedure with such incidents.

