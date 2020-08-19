4-Year-Old Girl Shot Near Asbury Park Apartment: 'Enough Is Enough'

Authorities seek the public's help finding the person who shot a 4-year-old girl in Asbury Park.

"Enough is enough," Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said about the Tuesday afternoon shooting in which the toddler was seriously hurt.

At about1:35 p.m., the child was hit by a stray bullet while sitting outside her family’s apartment on Boston Way, Gramiccioni said.

The girl was shot in the upper thigh area, breaking the femur bone, he said.

"Thankfully, all indications are that the little girl will recover," Gramiccioni said. These senseless acts of violence must stop. . . .We are requesting the public’s assistance to help bring the perpetrator to justice for this heinous and monstrous act.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Detective William Anton of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Dillon Gourley at 732-774-1300.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app.

