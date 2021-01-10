Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
DV Pilot Police & Fire

2 Men Arrested In Asbury Park Burglary Spree

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Asbury Park PD
Asbury Park PD Photo Credit: Asbury Park PD

Two men were arrested for their roles in a burglary spree across Asbury Park last month, authorities said.

The thefts began on Sept. 18 when officers responded to a report of an electric trike scooter being stolen from the basement of the Munroe Towers apartment building on Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park Police Sgt. Michael Casey said.

The same man, later identified as 45-year-old Latie M. Nealy III, went into the basement of the Asbury Ale House on Cookman Avenue on Sept. 22 and was gone when management went down to check, according to authorities.

He struck again on Sept. 23 when officers responded to a report of DeWalt power tools, a laptop computer, and numerous bottles of liquor being stolen from Barrio Costero on Bangs Avenue, Casey said.

Later that day, he told bottles of liquor from The Black Swan on Mattison Avenue, police said.

Nealy was charged with four counts of burglary and multiple counts of theft.

In a separate incident on Sept. 22, officers responded to Asbury Lanes on 4th Avenue on a report of numerous bottles of liquor being stolen, police said.

Then on Sept. 25, officers responded to an apartment building on Deal Lake Drive on a report of numerous parcels being stolen from the mailroom, Casey said.

For the two aforementioned incidents, Daniel T. Ferrara Jr., 49, of Ocean Grove, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and multiple counts of theft.

Nealy and Ferrara were processed at the Asbury Park Police Department before being transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution and lodged pending a court date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.