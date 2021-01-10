2 Men Arrested In Asbury Park Burglary Spree

Two men were arrested for their roles in a burglary spree across Asbury Park last month, authorities said.

The thefts began on Sept. 18 when officers responded to a report of an electric trike scooter being stolen from the basement of the Munroe Towers apartment building on Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park Police Sgt. Michael Casey said.

The same man, later identified as 45-year-old Latie M. Nealy III, went into the basement of the Asbury Ale House on Cookman Avenue on Sept. 22 and was gone when management went down to check, according to authorities.

He struck again on Sept. 23 when officers responded to a report of DeWalt power tools, a laptop computer, and numerous bottles of liquor being stolen from Barrio Costero on Bangs Avenue, Casey said.

Later that day, he told bottles of liquor from The Black Swan on Mattison Avenue, police said.

Nealy was charged with four counts of burglary and multiple counts of theft.

In a separate incident on Sept. 22, officers responded to Asbury Lanes on 4th Avenue on a report of numerous bottles of liquor being stolen, police said.

Then on Sept. 25, officers responded to an apartment building on Deal Lake Drive on a report of numerous parcels being stolen from the mailroom, Casey said.

For the two aforementioned incidents, Daniel T. Ferrara Jr., 49, of Ocean Grove, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and multiple counts of theft.

Nealy and Ferrara were processed at the Asbury Park Police Department before being transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution and lodged pending a court date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.