1 Dead, 1 Injured In Colts Neck Crash

One person died and another was seriously injured in a one-car crash in Colts Neck overnight, authorities said.

A female driver from Seaside Heights was heading south on State Highway 18 near milepost 20.8 when the car, a 2011 Mazda, went off the roadway to the right, struck a tree and overturned just before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman.

The car came to a final stop against another tree and ended up upside down in a drainage culvert, Swendeman said.

The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was last listed in stable condition.

The victims' names and ages were not released.

The crash is still under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County SCART and Colts Neck Police Department.

Witnesses are urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kristian DeVito at 1-800-533-7443 or Colts Neck Police Officer Detective Sergeant Morgan Savage at 732-780-7323.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.