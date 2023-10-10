Osprey Rescued From Fishing Line On Jersey Shore

The animal control officers from Associated Humane Tinton Falls responded to Brielle at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, according to a Facebook post from the animal shelter.

“The osprey was struggling and hanging upside down, it would soon be getting dark, and the height was unreachable,” the Facebook post said. “We reached out to several tree services with no luck, Brielle Fire department doesn’t have a ladder truck but thankfully South Wall Fire Department came to the rescue!!”

South Wall FD took one of the animal control officers up in the bucket and he was able to free the bird.

A wing became dislocated and needed treatment.

