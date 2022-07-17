Contact Us
Union Beach Officer Killed In Crash Was 'Rising Star'

Cecilia Levine
The Union Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of Detective Cpl. Timothy Kelly, Jr.
The Union Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Detective Cpl. Timothy Kelly, Jr., 29, died in an off-duty crash, his department said. His father also served as a UBPD officer.

"Kelly was a rising star in the Union Beach Police Department, having been involved in many high profile and sensitive special operations with the FBI, DEA, MCPO, and BTF," UBPD said. 

He earned a Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Alabama with a double major in History and Criminal Justice. 

Details in the crash were not immediately clear.

