Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Bodies Of Mother, 86, Son, 51, Found In Lakewood Home
Obituaries

Monmouth County First Responder Dies Of Coronavirus

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Robert Weber Photo Credit: Facebook
A procession of Monmouth County EMS, firefighters and police drove to Robert Weber's home in Middletown. Photo Credit: Facebook
A procession of Monmouth County EMS, firefighters and police outside Robert Weber's home in Middletown. Photo Credit: Facebook
A procession of Monmouth County EMS, firefighters and en route to Robert Weber's home in Middletown. Photo Credit: Facebook

A Middletown emergency response worker has died due to complications from the coronavirus, police said.

The worker, Robert Weber, was a member of the Middletown First Aid and Rescue Squad, the Port Monmouth Fire Company and the Middletown Fire Department's Air Unit, according to a Facebook post by the Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden's Office.

"This dedicated first responder is another hero who we lost in the fight against #COVID19," the post read.

To honor Weber while also following social distancing guidelines, a procession of cars driven by first responders was organized Thursday night, according to the post, adding: Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of our heroes on the front lines who have succumbed to COVID19."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.