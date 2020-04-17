Monmouth County First Responder Dies Of Coronavirus

A Middletown emergency response worker has died due to complications from the coronavirus, police said.

The worker, Robert Weber, was a member of the Middletown First Aid and Rescue Squad, the Port Monmouth Fire Company and the Middletown Fire Department's Air Unit, according to a Facebook post by the Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden's Office.

"This dedicated first responder is another hero who we lost in the fight against #COVID19," the post read.

To honor Weber while also following social distancing guidelines, a procession of cars driven by first responders was organized Thursday night, according to the post, adding: Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of our heroes on the front lines who have succumbed to COVID19."

