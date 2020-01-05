Longtime Union Beach Mayor Paul Smith Dies At 66

Union Beach Mayor Paul J. Smith Jr., who was serving his ninth year as the town’s mayor, died Thursday at the age of 66.

“I am broken-hearted along with all the members of the borough council to have to share with you the news of the passing of our beloved friend and longtime mayor of Union Beach,” Councilman Albin J. Wicki wrote on Facebook.

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that Smith died from “health complications." He died of cardiac arrest at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank after falling at home, local officials said.

Smith was a member of the borough council for 37 years before he was elected mayor. He was serving his three four-year term.

Smith is survived by his wife, Sharon, two daughters and a granddaughter.

