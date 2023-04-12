Jersey Shore's Jake Sugar Lived Life With An 'Unshakable Belief In The Goodness Of People,' 27

Tributes are pouring in after the unexpected death of 27-year-old Jersey Shore native Jake Alexander Sugar on Friday, March 25.

Jake was raised in Shrewsbury Township and Jackson before graduating from Red Bank Regional High School in 2014, his obituary says. He then went into a career involving IT as a field technician.

Jake was known as a skilled photographer with a keen eye for catching bits and pieces of the world’s natural beauty through his one-of-a-kind artwork.

“His photographs reflected his unique perspective and his love for life,” reads his memorial.

In addition to appreciating a wide range of music, Jake also had an endlessly inquisitive mind and loved to tinker with computers, cars, and bicycles.

“He loved to take things apart and put them back together,” says his obituary.

Above all, Jake will be remembered for his compassionate soul, his selflessness, and his unmatched wisdom.

“He approached life with a positive outlook and an unshakable belief in the goodness of people,” reads his obituary. “Jake’s bright light and positive energy were felt by all who knew him.”

Jake is survived by his mother, Dianna Marron and husband Dave; father, Mark Sugar and girlfriend Suzanne; loving girlfriend, Sydney Youngling; grandparents, Charles and Margarita Ferraro; brother, Jared Sugar and girlfriend Sarah; stepbrothers, David Marron and girlfriend Ann, Kevin Marron and wife Kim, Brian Marron and wife Julia; aunts, Eda and husband Lou Ferraro, Cindy Ferraro boyfriend Rob; uncles, Shareef Abdur-Rasheed and wife Jamillah, Jesse Ferraro, Frank Martin-Ferraro and wife Annie; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Tributes immediately poured in on social media following Jake’s unexpected passing:

“The world lost the most kind, compassionate, and gentlest soul to ever walk this earth,” Dianna Marron writes. “Jake had the brightest light and everyone he met was left feeling like they were his best friend…His generosity and laughter were infectious.”

Jake’s memorial was scheduled for Friday, March 31 at Bongarzone Funeral Home in Tinton Falls.

Donations can be made in Jake’s memory to the Monmouth County SPCA.

