Beloved Jersey Shore Native, College Grad Dies After Battling Asbestos-Related Cancer, 27

Beloved Jersey Shore artist, athlete, and Marine Academy graduate Hanna Elizabeth Wilt died Monday, Feb. 14 after a years-long battle with Peritoneal Mesothelioma caused by asbestos exposure. She was 27.

Born in Spring Lake, Wilt graduated from the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, her obituary says.

Wilt then went on to attend Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree.

Wilt had most recently worked as a CrossFit trainer and an assistant at a ceramics studio.

Meanwhile, more than $224,000 had been raised on GoFundMe for Wilt’s medical expenses following her initial diagnosis in 2017.

“She loved and lived passionately,” reads her memorial. “There are no words for how much she will be missed, and so we are grateful for a God that promises we'll see her again.”

Wilt leaves behind her loving mother, Hope Schiller Wilt; siblings, Lanie, Natalie, Kate, Sam and Jack, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Wilt’s celebration of life was postponed for a later date.

Click here to view the full obituary of Hanna Elizabeth Wilt.

