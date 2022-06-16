Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Child On Scooter Struck By Car In Middletown: Police
News

Woman, Child Seriously Hurt In Route 35 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

A woman and a 6-year-old child had to be hospitalized after a crash in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 on Route 35 north near Toms Ford in Keyport, initial reports said.

The child was ejected from the car and had to be airlifted to Jersey Shore Trauma Center, an unconfirmed report said.

The woman was transported on ground by EMS crews. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.