Woman, Child Seriously Hurt In Route 35 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)

A woman and a 6-year-old child had to be hospitalized after a crash in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 on Route 35 north near Toms Ford in Keyport, initial reports said.

The child was ejected from the car and had to be airlifted to Jersey Shore Trauma Center, an unconfirmed report said.

The woman was transported on ground by EMS crews.

