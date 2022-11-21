Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
News

WINNERS: NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite Wines & Spirits
ShopRite Wines & Spirits Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize on Saturday, Nov. 19. 

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Meadowlands Convenience Mart LLC, 758 Paterson Plank Road, East Rutherford; and,
  • Monmouth County: ShopRite Liquor Warehouse #781, 2300 Route 66, Neptune.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Nov. 19, drawing were: 07, 28, 62, 63, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X

One Kansas Lottery player won the $92.9 million Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $47.3 million.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Nov. 19, drawing were: 19, 35, 40, 62, and 68. The Double Play Ball number was 23.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.