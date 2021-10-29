Trio Indicted In Botched Armed Robbery, Attempted Murder, Monmouth Prosecutor Says

Three men from Central Jersey have been indicted for attempted murder and armed robbery, authorities said.

Thaddeus West Jr., 21, and Suncere Smith, 27, both of Neptune City; and Kingphess Gomez, 21, of Woodbury in Gloucester County, all are charged with first-degree armed robbery, first-degree conspiracy, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, and other related second-degree weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

About 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, a ShotSpotter notification showed multiple shots fired on the 300 block of Fisher Avenue in Neptune

City. Minutes later, Wall Township police stopped a vehicle and found a 19-year-old shooting victim in the front passenger seat, Linskey said. The victim was rushed to Jersey Shore University University Medical Center for emergency treatment.

A joint investigation by detectives in the Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes

Bureau and the Neptune Township Police Department led to the discovery that the three co-defendants lured the victim to the area in a conspiracy to rob him at gunpoint.

With help from the U.S. Marshals

Regional Task Force, all three defendants were arrested in August.

The case is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley

