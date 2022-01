A stolen car caught fire on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The car was reported stolen out of Little Silver, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.

State troopers found the car on fire at milepost 116.8 northbound in Holmdel at 11:53 a.m. Friday, Marchan said.

The car had been abandoned and there was no one close to it.

The incident remains under investigation.

