Softball Coach Ordered To Repay $12K To Jersey Shore Team He Stole From: Prosecutor

A coach from Neptune Township has been ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to a youth softball team he was accused of stealing from, authorities said.

Michael Lane, 54, also was sentenced to five years probation after he pleaded guilty to misusing several thousand dollars of the team’s funds earmarked for traveling expenses and tournament costs, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The restitution to be split among 10 families whose daughters played on the softball team, Santiago said.

Lane admitted on April 4 to theft by failure to make lawful disposition of property after an investigation by detectives from the Tinton Falls Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lane, in his capacity as the coach for the Monmouth Surf — a youth sports travel team — since 2013, received money from players to cover traveling expenses and softball tournament costs.

On July 3, 2019, parents for the players reportedly were informed by Lane that he misused the funds given to him and the money was no longer available, Santiago said. He then informed parents he would pay back the funds but the players’ participation would have to be canceled, the prosecutor said.

When money was not paid back, parents reported the crime to law enforcement and the investigation revealed Lane did not utilize the funds for the softball team but instead cashed the checks that he received from the parents and used the money for personal expenses for himself and his family.

