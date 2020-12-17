Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

SNOW DAY: These Jersey Shore Districts Have No School On Thursday, Others Are 'Remote'

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Snow day or not?
Snow day or not? Photo Credit: Pixabay

While snow won't effect many New Jersey schoolchildren learning remotely, some school districts have given their students a snow day off on Thursday. Other school districts have declared Thursday a "virtual half day." (See that list near the bottom of this story)

MONMOUTH COUNTY

These Monmouth school districts have cancelled school on Thursday:

  • Freehold Regional High School District
  • Freehold Township School District
  • Holmdel Township School District
  • Keansburg School District
  • Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District
  • Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District
  • Millstone Township School District
  • Upper Freehold Regional School District

Other Monmouth school districts are plowing ahead academically with remote learning from home on Thursday.

OCEAN COUNTY

These school districts have cancelled all classes on Thursday, as a snow day off.

  • Lakewood School District
  • Lavallette Borough School District

These school districts have all-remote learning on Thursday:

  • Barnegat Township School District (remote learning)
  • Berkeley Township School District (remote learning)
  • Central Regional School District (remote learning)
  • Brick Township schools (remote learning)
  • Jackson School District (remote learning)
  • Lacey Township School District (remote learning)
  • Manchester Township School District (remote learning)
  • Ocean County Vocational School District (remote learning)
  • Pinelands Regional School District (remote learning)
  • Plumsted Township School District (remote learning)
  • Point Pleasant Beach School District (remote learning)
  • Point Pleasant Borough School District (remote learning)
  • Toms River School District (remote learning)

 MIDDLESEX COUNTY:

Monroe Township Public Schools was the first in the region to announce a snow day for Thursday and no classes due to the heavy snowfall.

Here are other Middlesex County school districts that cancelled classes on Thursday: 

  • Milltown
  • Perth Amboy
  • South Amboy
  • South River

And in other Middlesex County school plans:

  • Metuchen (virtual half-day)
  • Carteret (*asynchronous)
  • New Brunswick (virtual half-day)
  • Cranbury (virtual half-day)
  • Greater Brunswick Charter School (*asynchronous)
  • Jamesburg (virtual half-day)
  • Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools
  • Sayreville (virtual instruction)
  • Woodbridge (*asynchronous)

*Asynchronous courses take a more non-traditional approach. Students do not “attend” class at a set time, but rather, access pre-recorded lectures and digital curriculum materials and respond through email, discussion boards, social networking, and collaborative documents at a time of their own choosing.

Other school districts warned that even remote instruction might be disrupted if the snowstorm is accompanied by power outages.

This story will be updated as more district announce their plans.

Did we miss any? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

