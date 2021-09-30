Contact Us
Serious Crash Reported In Central Jersey

Howell police
First responders were called on a report of a single-car crash in Monmouth County, authorities said. 

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. on County Route 547 at Allaire Road in Howell Township, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that CPR was in progress on one of the crash victims.The condition of the crash victim was not immediately available, 

A second unconfirmed report said a crash victim was administered NARCAN by police, a drug typically used to counteract drug overdoses.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

