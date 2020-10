A Powerball ticket good for $150,000 was sold in Monmouth County.

The ticket from the Wednesday, Oct. 21 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn.

The winning numbers were 01, 03, 13, 44, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 26. The Multiplier number was 03.

The ticket was sold at Sam’s Food Market, 303 Route 36 in Hazlet.

