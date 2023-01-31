Pedestrian, 35, Struck, Killed On Rouite 9 In Freehold

A crash in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Freehold Township is under investigation.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, members of the Freehold Township Police Department responded to the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 9 between County Route 522 and State Route 33 on a report of a serious collision.

They found the victim, a 35-year-old male resident of Freehold Township.

Remaining at the scene was the driver of the vehicle that struck him, a 55-year-old male resident of Lakewood operating a 2008 Toyota Camry.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name had not been released.

No criminal charges or traffic summonses had been filed.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information about it is being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Department Detective William Ketelaar at 732-462-7908.

