Pair Charged With Attempted Murder After Road Rage Shooting: Prosecutor

Two people involved in a road-rage incident that culminated with a nonfatal shooting have been arrested, authorities said.

Keyshawn J. Palmer, 29, of Freehold Township and Chyna R. Edwards, 22, of Tinton Falls are both charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit attempted murder, and two related second-degree weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Palmer is additionally charged with fourth-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, while Edwards is additionally charged with second-degree aggravated assault.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ocean Township police responded to Wickapecko Drive and Sunset Avenue for a discharged firearm. Police encountered a wpman who reported that a male acquaintance had been shot in the leg moments earlier and was en route to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Ocean Township Police Department revealed that the incident began on Route 35 in Eatontown, when the female victim inadvertently cut off a vehicle being driven by Edwards, with Palmer in the passenger seat, Linskey said.

Edwards then allegedly followed the woman through several municipalities before colliding with her vehicle not far from the scene of the shooting, the prosecutor said.

The male victim, having been contacted by the female victim, arrived in the area moments later, prompting a verbal dispute, at which time Palmer allegedly fired a handgun at him, Linskey said. Palmer and Edwards subsequently fled the scene.

A search of the vehicle being driven by Edwards on the night of the incident, a Nissan Sentra, produced a .380-caliber handgun, Linskey said.

The investigation ultimately led to the pair being identified as suspects in the case, and they turned themselves into authorities without incident on Tuesday, Feb. 15. They were being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

