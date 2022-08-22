Pair Charged In Jersey Shore Shooting Death: Prosecutor

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, authorities said.

Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. on June 18, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Washington Avenue on a report of shots being fired.

They found Patterson in the roadway, having sustained a severe head injury. Patterson was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries on June 21, Linskey said.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department resulted in Prince and Rogers being identified as suspects in the case, Linskey said.

Rogers was located and arrested in Neptune Township three days after the shooting, while Prince was located and arrested in Howell Township this past Friday, August 19; both arrests were made with the assistance of members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Also as a result of this investigation, a third defendant, 22-year-old Erikah E. Handy of Neptune Township, was arrested in Asbury Park on July 26 and charged with two counts of third-degree theft for allegedly stealing Patterson’s vehicle and approximately $2,000 from his body in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Stephen Cavendish at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Sgt. Joseph Leon at 732-774-1300.

