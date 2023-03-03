Ocean State Job Lot Distributes Winter Coats, Other Goods To Veterans, Families In Oakhurst

Ocean State Job Lot will deliver winter coats and essential items, including health and hygiene products and food to a local car dealership on Saturday, March 4.

The coats and other essentials are for veterans and families in need, an OSJL spokeswoman said.

Gold Coast Cadillac is located at 2123 Route 35 in Oakhurst. The coats and other goods will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to local veterans and families in need throughout the area.

Saturday’s donation is the first of three missions to help benefit active military living on base and veterans living in shelters or who are homeless. In New Jersey alone, there are over 1,200 active military families who are on food stamps, the OSJL spokeswoman said.

The winter coat donations are part of Ocean State Job Lot’s Buy-Give-Get program, which ran from October through the end of December 2022. The Buy-Give-Get program encourages customers to buy a quality, brand-name men’s, or women’s winter coat for $40.00 (retail value: $80.00-$120.00) and give it back to the store for donation to a veteran. In appreciation of the donation, customers get a $40.00 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase at Ocean State Job Lot, effectively allowing customers to donate winter coats for free.

Nearly 200,000 winter coats have been donated to veterans in need since the inception of the program. Headquartered in Rhode Island, Ocean State Job Lot has stores throughout New England, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania,

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.