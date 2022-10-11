Multiple Shootings Leave 1 Victim Hospitalized On Jersey Shore

Three separate shooting incidents that took place within nine hours of each other have left one victim hospitalized, authorities said.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to shots fired at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Ave. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a home in that location had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Approximately seven hours later, shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Monday night, West Long Branch Police responded to a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway, for another report of shots fired, Santiago said. It was later discovered that a shooting victim had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment, he said.

Shortly after the second shooting incident in West Long Branch, just before 11:45 p.m., members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to another report of shots fired along the 300 block of Long Branch Avenue.

The investigations have determined that multiple shots were fired at each location and that the incidents are believed to be related, Santiago said

The lone known victim remained hospitalized in stable condition on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

For anyone with information regarding these shooting incidents, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios or Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443, Long Branch Police Department Detective Nicholas Romano at 732-222-1000 ext.2 or West Long Branch Police Department Detective Ryan Buck at 732-229-5000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400.

