Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Prosecutor: Widow Of NJ ‘Animal Whisperer’ Continued Veterinary Practice Without License
News

Multiple Shooting Reported In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Freehold police responded to a report of a shooting
Freehold police responded to a report of a shooting Photo Credit: Facebook

Police, EMS crews and other first responders were called on a report of a multiple shooting in Monmouth County, authorities said.

At least two people, including a juvenile, were seriously hurt in the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m on Lloyd Street in Freehold, reports said.

The youth suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, an unconfirmed reported said, and one of the victims required CPR. A second victim suffered a gunshot to the leg, the report said. The victim was taken to Centra State Hospital. 

No other details were immediately available. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.