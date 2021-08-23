Multiple Shooting Reported In Central Jersey

Police, EMS crews and other first responders were called on a report of a multiple shooting in Monmouth County, authorities said.

At least two people, including a juvenile, were seriously hurt in the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m on Lloyd Street in Freehold, reports said.

The youth suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, an unconfirmed reported said, and one of the victims required CPR. A second victim suffered a gunshot to the leg, the report said. The victim was taken to Centra State Hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

