A motorcyclist crashed into a pole on the Jersey Shore and was unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about noon on Friday, March 18 on Union Hill Road at Pinetree Lane in Manalapan, initial reports said.

A medical helicopter was requested to airlift the rider to an area hospital, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

