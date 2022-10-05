Monmouth County Catholic School Shutters: 'A Painful, Difficult Decision'

A private Catholic high school in Middletown will close permanently at the end of the school year.

The Board of Trustees made the decision to close after deep deliberation and amid continued support for Mater Dei Prep, school officials said.

Board Chair Kathryn A. McLaughlin, in a statement, said, "The fact is that we simply do not have the funds to continue school operations after this academic year.”

Since 2014, enrollment has declined by more than half. However, a fundraising campaign by alumni and parents to save the school kept it open for another seven years.

A group of alumni and parents stepped up and successfully lobbied the Diocese of Trenton and Bishop David M. O'Connell to spin off the former Mater Dei High School into an independent 501c non-profit corporation. An ambitious and successful campaign raised over $1.5 million dollars to ensure continued operations.

“Mater Dei Prep is proud of its service to the community through six decades, maintaining the highest standards of Catholic education," McLaughlin said. "This has been a painful and difficult decision for everyone involved. We are heartened knowing the positive impact Mater Dei Prep has made in the lives of our current and former students, their families and alumni who have been so supportive of our efforts through this challenging period.”

Since first opening its doors in 1961, more than 6,000 students have been awarded diplomas.

Mater Dei Prep’s current enrollment of 220 students represents a dramatic decline from over 300 students as recently as 2018.

“Despite our best efforts, we cannot bridge the annual operational gap of over $1 million," McLaughlin said. "We concluded that further cuts would only compromise the quality of education for which Mater Dei Prep is known. The steady decline in enrollment, along with increasing expenses and the ongoing financial assistance we provide to our families has made this closure unavoidable.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.